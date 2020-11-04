There is a push to get more young people involved in curling in this region.

The Northern Ontario Curling Association has created a youth committee to get more young curlers involved in the development of recreational and competitive curling.

Association executive director Bobby Ray says it's vital to appeal to youth if they want the sport to continue.

"It always needs new customers or new participants. Young people will inherit this sport and they'll be the future individuals that run clubs and recruit new people to the sport."

Ray says if young curlers are interested, they should contact their local club or the curling association.

They're looking to hear what can be done to get more young people on the ice.

"They might engage themselves in conversations or surveys or focus groups with their colleagues of similar ages to see what those answers might be. In turn, they'll make recommendations or suggestions to the board so we can adjust accordingly."

Clubs will be holding annual spring meetings this Thursday to decide who will be on the committee.