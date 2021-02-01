Sudbury mayor wants to see OPP checkpoints to discourage travellers coming north

In the wake of recent COVID-19 deaths in Greater Sudbury — and concern about the threat of virus variants — the city's mayor says he's going to ask the province to set up highway checkpoints.

Brian Bigger says he wants to see "casual travel" stop immediately and is asking residents to "discourage anyone from coming north."

The idea of a northern bubble has been discussed before, with the idea of checkpoints set up by provincial police monitoring travel.

"Quebec implemented such checkpoints as far back as October to stem traffic between regions," Bigger said in a statement.

"It was a visible deterrent and it dissuaded travel ... I will be reaching out to the province again this week to request an action plan that will either stop or stymie traffic flow up Highway 69 unless absolutely necessary and expedite the flow of vaccines to us up here."

Bigger says he wants to "insulate" Greater Sudbury "for a short amount of time and by any means necessary stop the spread of the COVID-19 variant that is creeping north."

He says he will be canvassing local leaders and authorities to find a way to make the checkpoints happen.

"It may be an inconvenience to some, but worth it if it saves lives and helps our community get closer to safely re-opening," Bigger stated.

"With the COVID-19 variant now appearing in Barrie, that is far too close to home for any of us to rest easy or make poor choices. I am asking again - stay at home."