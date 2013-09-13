Sudbury builders say provincial bill cutting city hall red tape a boon for home construction

Builders in northern Ontario are applauding a government bill that hopes to spur new home construction, despite concerns the province's shrinking labour force will be unable to handle a further surge in demand.

On Wednesday, Ontario's Progressive Conservative government tabled the More Homes For Everyone Act– a bill that takes aim at planning delays, suggesting the approval process at city hall slows down home construction and drives up prices.

Paul Corsi, a project manager for J. Corsi Development in Sudbury, said the bill will be welcomed by home builders for its focus on clearing red tape, but the roots of why houses– especially new ones – are so expensive aren't addressed in the bill.

"We have major labour issues up here," Corsi said. "We can't find trades, the skilled trades to do a lot of the work."

Even the quest for a framer– a carpenter that specializes in working with walls, foundations, doors and roofs for residential construction– took Corsi to neighbouring communities Markstay, Espanola and Barrie before calling off the search.

"We couldn't find anybody," he said. "Labour shortage, it's a real thing. And I don't see it getting any better."

Corsi, who added that a project of his– nine lots in the swank Corsi Hill neighbourhood – has been languishing in city hall departments for three years, said a push by the government to make the process run more smoothly shows they are serious about spurring construction.

"I speak to developers who were around in the eighties, in the 90s, especially when everybody was on strike, they were able to get developments registered in no time," Corsi said.

"Now, it just continuously drags on. And by doing that, we can't put as much product out as we want to."

Despite an expected surge in new home construction permits, local developer Paul Corsi says there may not be enough skilled labourers to fill demand for those jobs. (Erik White/CBC)

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson with Ontario's Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing suggested home construction in Sudbury's is already heating up, and has been for several years.

In 2021 the city saw 434 housing starts, a 99 per cent increase from the previous year, making it the second highest number of housing starts in the last decade.

Construction on rental units is also up by 357 per cent, the ministry said, with 137 rental starts on the books. That number is more than the combined number of rental unit starts in the four years preceding. (111)

Louie Zagordo, principal owner of SLV Homes, is also encouraged by the provincial bill, although he said that staffers at city hall are likely faced with the same pressures that other employers are.

"At city hall, they obviously get flooded at different times of the year," Zagordo said. "But I think they're faced with the same issues that we as builders and developers have. It's that shortage of labour and manpower."

"It's an aging era that we're in, and to replenish those positions is going to take some time and a lot of hard work."

But Zagordo said he's less hopeful that skyrocketing home prices– Sudbury's Real Estate Board said the average price of homes sold in February 2022 was $524,787, a jump of 39.4 per cent from February 2021– will ease any time soon.

"I honestly don't know if it's going to level off," Zagordo said. "Demand is so huge. And I just feel that the consumer is racing, racing and chomping at the bit, feeling that, okay, well, I got to get into this house or I got to get into this deal because I may not get another opportunity."

Zagordo added that the city might benefit from contracting out some of its services to help ease the backlog for new builds.

"Maybe the municipality could look at speeding up their process by allowing builders and developers to use third party engineers and professionals to help expedite permitting and process through the city," he said.