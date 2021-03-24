Ontario finance minister says budget shows 'this government is there for the north,' but not everyone agrees

Ontario's finance minister says it will take years for the province's economy to recover from the pandemic.

But Peter Bethlanfalvy says despite that his government has not forgotten northern Ontario.

"The headline for the north: We're there for you. This government is there for the north," he told CBC.

"In Sudbury, we put in 256 new long-term care beds, we're expanding broadband. Historic investment in broadband, the largest in the country."

That is a $2.8 billion investment with the aim of having everyone in Ontario connected to strong internet service by 2025.



"It is ambitious and it is enough," Bethlanfalvy says.

But the budget doesn't include a plan for sharing tax revenue from mining and forestry with northern cities, towns and First Nations, something the Conservatives promised in the 2018 election.

Another campaign promise, the return of passenger rail, is only mentioned in the budget as a "potential," although there is $5 million for planning and study by Ontario Northland.

North Bay Deputy Mayor Tanya Vrebosch was hoping for a stronger commitment.

"That one, the word to 're-examine' kind of worried me a little bit, because I thought it would be to 're-establish,'" she says.

Bethlanfalvy says both promises will be kept and are priorities for his government.

The Ontario government is offering businesses hurt by COVID-19 grants of up to $20,000, but some critics say too many small businesses are not eligible for the funding. (Erik White/CBC )

Rory Ring, the CEO of the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, was happy to see $20,000 grants for businesses struggling during COVID.

He says he's pushed the government to make sure some micro firms don't fall through the cracks, but he is confident that a "majority of businesses have been able to access a significant amount of money" and now have extra financing in the case of a third wave lockdown this spring.

The province is specifically looking to help out the tourism sector, one of the industries hardest hit by the past pandemic year, including $20,000 grants for smaller operators and a $100 million fund for larger attractions.

Rory Ring is the CEO of the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce. (Radio-Canada)

Dave Poirier and his wife Kristi bought Silver Muskie Lodge on Rainy Lake near Fort Frances in 2019, had a great first season and then welcomed zero guests in 2020.

"We're thankful for all the help," he says.

But Poirier says most of their customers are Americans, so the promised "staycation" tax credit for travel within the province won't make much of a difference for him.

"We're really relying on that border opening up," he says.

"We're probably 30 hours from Ottawa, that's like drawing our customers from Florida."

The owners of Silver Muskie Lodge on Rainy Lake near Fort Frances depend on American visitors and with the border closed, welcomed zero guests in 2020. (Silver Muskie Lodge)

Bryan Welsh, the past chair of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, says he's happy to see grants to help businesses recover from COVID and $2.8 million for improved internet service, but he thinks the most important help for businesses in this budget is the millions spent on vaccine rollout.

"I believe that the right people in place and the money signifies really the priority to get vaccines in peoples' arms to get it done quicker sooner rather than later and I think that money will help hopefully help, really put us in a spot where we can get out this that much quicker," he says.

Nipissing University political scientist David Tabachnick doesn't see a lot in this budget specifically for northern Ontario.

"We will, of course, benefit from the spending on things like municipalities and small business grants. But for the north itself, there is not a heck of a lot, frankly," he says.

Nipissing University political science professor David Tabachnick. (Erik White/CBC )

"There is a little bit of money for further mining exploration for junior mining companies, but I'm a bit surprised there's no mention yet, again, of the Ring of Fire and the development of that very expensive project, which could potentially bring a lot to the north."

Tabachnick says he expects next spring the government will table a budget that is meant to set the stage for the campaign leading to the next election in June 2022.