Tag along with two northern Ontario bottle hunters as they dig for treasure in old garbage dumps
Adam Bieronski and Jay Presseau spend their spare time digging down into the historic garbage dumps of northern Ontario, searching for antique bottles.
Hobby can be very competitive and bottle hunters are leery to describe where exactly they are digging
Standing in six-foot holes that they just dug into an old garbage dump, Adam Bieronski and Jay Presseau have big smiles on their faces.
This is how they spend their spare time: digging through what people in northern Ontario threw out a century ago to hopefully find some precious antique bottles.
Some are worth hundreds, even thousands of dollars. But the pair from Sudbury mostly just want to add to their own collections.
"You don't know what you're going to find," says 28-year-old Bieronski.
"Everything we're digging up and touching, no one has seen or touched those things in over 100 years," says Presseau, 23.
