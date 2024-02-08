Who is World Peace? Here's the story behind the Sudbury man 'you see everywhere'

A health and safety training at a plumbing company's head office is not really where one would expect to see staff sing and dance around; yet this is what happens when World Peace gets invited to the meeting.

"I decided to treat my staff to a bunch of World Peace merch one morning," recalls Anthony Davis, the CEO of Greater Sudbury Plumbing. "He shows up with fireworks, smoke, drums, and instruments. It was a great energy boost for my staff, and a lot of fun."

"If you're from Sudbury, then you've seen World Peace around. You see that guy everywhere," said Davis.

Greater Sudbury Plumbing employees pose for a photo with their new World Peace hoodies. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

World Peace is an artist and entertainer also known as Kiyan Lautenschlager. His is a story about harnessing the power of social media to build a brand and make a living.

It all started some ten years ago, when he read two self-help books about meditation, breathing, happiness and inner peace.

"It changed my whole life. From there, I just started making positive music," said World Peace.

The music in itself wasn't enough to make a living, and World Peace had to start paying rent, so he did what any millennial would do.

"I went on the internet and asked: how do I make money as an artist? And merch was one of the things."

He now boasts a full clothing line including hoodies, hats, pants, shoes and jerseys, all with flashy colors and World Peace written in bold letters.

"Everyone needs a sweater. I got to make a living. It's win, win, win."

World Peace's business model is simple: he advertises the merchandise to his followers on social media, then delivers it in person, offering a song and a performance in the process.

Merchandise is a big part of World Peace's business model. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

One criticism levied against the merchandise is that the proceeds don't go to world peace the cause – they go World Peace the person.

But World Peace doesn't see it that way. "I am my own organization, promoting World Peace everyday, connecting with people, spreading the message."

From merchandise to music workshops for kids

It's an approach that's been working for him. In the past two years, he's traveled all around northern Ontario, from Temiscaming to Marten Falls to Hearst to Terrace Bay.

His online presence landed him contracts with schools and First Nations across the region, who have recruited him to do workshops with kids.

"When they reached out to me, I didn't know what to do," he said. "I can perform, but they wanted more than that. So I came up with these programs where I collaborate with kids to make songs and videos."

Through this work, he ended up working with suicide prevention programs, giving the microphone to ten year-olds to let them speak their mind.

Vida Baxter and World Peace are pictured here dancing during his month-long visit to Marten Falls First Nation in 2023. (Aya Dufour/CBC News)

Vida Baxter, the Choose Life project manager for Marten Falls, says World Peace left his mark on the youth in the fly-in community.

"Singing is good for mental health, and for bringing out the hidden talents in our community," she said. "Even the shy kids responded to him."

"They ask me: when is he coming back? Are you going to bring him here again? We had so much fun."

Baxter says World Peace helped "find the lyrics, and piece the community's thoughts together."

It's all about bringing that positive energy

World Peace has built a loyal online following over the years, and this, combined with his messiah-like handles on social media, have prompted some to joke that he's leading some kind of cult.

World Peace thinks that's funny – but he says he's just a guy focused on positivity and delivering hoodies.

World Peace has ambitions to keep putting music with simple positive messages out there, all while doing workshops with kids throughout northern Ontario. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

Jeff Stewart has known World Peace for some twenty years, being his elementary school music teacher.

Now retired, he leads drum circles, meaning he guides participants on percussion instruments. He says that, although slightly unconventional, World Peace is doing something similar.

"I'm so impressed to see how he's growing, how he's reached out to our community, bringing joy to people. I wish I had his energy, jumping around and dancing. It's very motivating for anyone who's a part of it," said Stewart.