Bite into a northern-inspired gourmet burger at Dida's in Earlton

The other day, I received an absolutely lovely email from Lesley Edwards.

She's a listener who lives in Englehart and suggested I check out Dida's, a restaurant in nearby Earlton. Lesley went on to tell me about her favourite burger — the maple sriracha chicken burger — and how they promote local ingredients such as Rocky Ridge Bison and Thornloe Cheese.

The "Chick-E-Rito" burger features a chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, hot sauce, Doritos, lettuce, tomatoes and Dida's sauce. (Supplied by Linda Loranger)

After looking at the menu (and some of the pictures!) I decided to take Lesley's advice and called Linda Loranger, the owner of Dida's. She told me how she moved from the corporate world to creating "crazy, weird" gourmet burgers.

Dida's is located at 50 10th St in Earlton. (Supplied by Linda Loranger)

