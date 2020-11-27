Skip to Main Content
Bite into a northern-inspired gourmet burger at Dida's in Earlton

Owner Linda Loranger prides herself on using local ingredients for her culinary creations

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Linda Loranger is the owner of Dida's in Earlton. (Supplied by Linda Loranger)

The other day, I received an absolutely lovely email from Lesley Edwards.

She's a listener who lives in Englehart and suggested I check out Dida's, a restaurant in nearby Earlton. Lesley went on to tell me about her favourite burger — the maple sriracha chicken burger — and how they promote local ingredients such as Rocky Ridge Bison and Thornloe Cheese.

The "Chick-E-Rito" burger features a chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, hot sauce, Doritos, lettuce, tomatoes and Dida's sauce. (Supplied by Linda Loranger)

After looking at the menu (and some of the pictures!) I decided to take Lesley's advice and called Linda Loranger, the owner of Dida's. She told me how she moved from the corporate world to creating "crazy, weird" gourmet burgers.

Tap the player to hear our conversation.

Up North5:33Northern Nosh: Dida's
For this week's edition of Northern Nosh, host Jonathan Pinto spoke with Linda Loranger, owner of Dida's, a gourmet burger restaurant in Earlton. 5:33
Dida's is located at 50 10th St in Earlton. (Supplied by Linda Loranger)

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

About the Author

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

