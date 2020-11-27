Bite into a northern-inspired gourmet burger at Dida's in Earlton
Owner Linda Loranger prides herself on using local ingredients
The other day, I received an absolutely lovely email from Lesley Edwards.
She's a listener who lives in Englehart and suggested I check out Dida's, a restaurant in nearby Earlton. Lesley went on to tell me about her favourite burger — the maple sriracha chicken burger — and how they promote local ingredients such as Rocky Ridge Bison and Thornloe Cheese.
After looking at the menu (and some of the pictures!) I decided to take Lesley's advice and called Linda Loranger, the owner of Dida's. She told me how she moved from the corporate world to creating "crazy, weird" gourmet burgers.
