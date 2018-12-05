A number of newspapers in the region are eliminating their Monday editions in an effort to cut costs, media giant PostMedia announced.

The newspapers affected include the Sudbury Star, the North Bay Nugget, the Sault Star, the Timmins Daily Press and the Cochrane Times.

The papers all announced the cuts on their respective websites, citing the "changing media landscape in North America and our own digital transformation."

In June, PostMedia shuttered the Kapuskasing Northern Times and moved the Kirkland Lake Northern News to an online-only edition.