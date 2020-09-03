You've heard of a drive-in theatre, but what about a drive-in concert?

There's one happening in Sudbury later this month, and it's being arranged by the folks at the ever-popular Northern Lights Festival Boreal. They had to cancel their usual three-day July event because of the pandemic.

The drive-in concert, to be held Sept. 19, features Canadian roots-pop icon Serena Ryder, songwriter/performer Hawksley Workman, Toronto roots/folk/soul artist Julian Taylor, as well as locals Martine Fortin and Maxwell José.

"We're really excited to welcome these people back," said Max Merrifield, festival executive artistic director.

Toronto's Serena Ryder has received numerous accolades, including six JUNO Awards, a Canadian Screen Award for Achievement in Music – Original Song, and the 2018 Margaret Trudeau Mental Health Advocacy Award. (Supplied/Northern Lights Festival Boreal)

The event will take place in partnership with Horizon Drive-in, at the New Sudbury Centre parking lot.

"This is probably the best way to put on something big that a lot of people can see and bring some great live music experiences similar to our summer festival," Merrifield said.

The mall parking lot location can accommodate about 250 vehicles. He noted that protocols will be in place to manage any risks associated with COVID-19. That means concert-goers must remain in the vehicles during the show.

Huntsville's Hawksley Workman is a two-time JUNO Award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. (Submitted/Northern Lights Festival Boreal)

The concert sound will be piped through an FM transmitter, which will can then be played on concert-goers car radio. There will be speakers set up as well.

Tickets to the event are available, per-person at nlfb.ca.