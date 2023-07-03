Sloan and The Strumbellas to headline Northern Lights Festival in Sudbury, Ont.

The 51st edition of Sudbury's Northern Lights Festival Boréal kicks off this Thursday with rock band The Strumbellas headlining the main stage.

Singer-songwriter Zachary Richard, rock band Sloan and folk group Mountain City Four will also headline Canada's longest consecutively running music festival. Northern Lights will be on from July 6 to 9.

This year's festival will include more than 40 artists from across Canada and the world.

In addition to the headliners, they include singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright, who performs at the main stage on Sunday, July 9, and Grammy-nominated afro-pop artist Zap Mama, who performs on the main stage Friday night.

The festival has announced it will have free admission on Sunday, during the day.

Besides Wainwright, the daytime performers on Sunday include Japanese psych-rock innovators TEKE::TEKE and Attawapiskat folk-rocker Adrian Sutherland.

NLFB Giveaway

CBC Sudbury is thrilled to give away four complementary pairs of full festival passes, as well as all-day passes for each night.

This includes two for Thursday, two for Friday, four for Saturday and four for Sunday.

Tickets will be given away this week on Morning North, which airs between 6-9 a.m. Monday-Friday, and/or Up North, which airs between 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

To be eligible to win, CBC Sudbury listeners must listen to Morning North and Up North for their respective ticket contests.

On Morning North there will be a segment with musical clues that lead to a hidden answer. Guess the answer for a chance to win a pair of festival passes or tickets.

Up North encourages listeners to make up an ad for the show doing their best impersonation of Northern Lights Festival promoter, Festival Felix (see video above).

Winner(s) will be notified to collect their tickets the same day they win.