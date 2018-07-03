Each year, Sudbury's Max Merrifield waits to see the forecast for the beginning of July, hoping it will be ideal to be outdoors.

He's the executive and artistic director of Northern Lights Festival Boréal, a multi-day event that takes place in Bell Park along the shores of Ramsey Lake.

Thankfully, the forecast looks promising.

"I'm feeling really good," he said, as he took a break from setting up at the site. "The response has been really great from the public. Ticket sales have really skyrocketed in the last couple of days."

The event starts on Thursday and runs until Sunday. Headliners this year include the Sam Roberts Band, K'Naan, Beouin Soundclash and Half Moon Run.

Merrifield says he's encouraging people to also check out the lesser known bands.

"You know, bands like Burning Hell who are just kind of ridiculous, funny, witty and thoughtful all at the same time," he said.

"Or maybe an artist like Boogát out of Montreal but who grew up in Mexico — a mix of hip hop and kumbaya, a guaranteed danceable kind of thing."

Most of the performances will take place at various stages at the festival, including the CBC-sponsored acoustic stage.

Max Merrifield is the executive artistic director of the festival. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"But even beyond that, there's also shows on the William Ramsey Cruise. There's a great cruise with Fred Eaglesmith," he said.

"That's going to be an awesome show that's probably going to sell out soon."

Downtown venues, including The Townhouse and The Lounge will also host performances.

Concert-goers can enjoy more than just the music and family activities are planned, as well as food and artisan vendors.

"It's a full experience, not just a concert," he said.