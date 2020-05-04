Northern Lights Festival Boréal cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

This time, the show will not go on.

Northern Lights Festival Boréal (NLFB) has announced that the popular arts and music long weekend in Greater Sudbury will not happen this year due to COVID-19.

The festival has been a signature summer arts event in Sudbury since 1972.

In a press release Monday morning, NLFB said the move to cancel was an "inevitable decision" given "the evolving health and safety concerns in this unprecedented time."

Northern Lights Festival is a charity and people who already bought tickets are being asked to donate the value back to the organization to help keep it going, or roll it over into a ticket for next year.

But, full refunds will also be offered.

"Online ticket buyers will receive an email in the coming weeks regarding these options, while others can check nlfb.ca for updates," the release indicated.

NLFB 2021?

The organization is betting on a return to normalcy by next summer.

"NLFB will make efforts to present many of the artists originally scheduled for the 2020 edition at the 2021 edition."