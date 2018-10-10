Fans of the Northern Lights Festival Boreal won't have to wait until the summer to take in live music.

NLBF is launching a new spring festival called Bloom, which will celebrate diversity by featuring international artists and music.

The multi-venue event will be held throughout downtown Sudbury over two days, starting March 8, 2019.

"We're so thrilled to heat up early-spring Sudbury with a super vibrant, exciting celebration of music in all its variety," Max Merrifield, artistic and executive director of NLFB, said in a release.

"Expect some major headline acts and thrilling new discoveries, all with roots in different parts of the world. Roots, rock, pop, indie, hip-hop, electronic...anything is possible."

In addition to the new festival, NLFB also announced that early bird tickets are now on sale for the summer 2019 festival.

It will be the 48th year for the event, which drew 12,200 in 2018.

The tickets are available online or in person at the NLFB office, Jett Landry Music, A&J Home Hardware and Old Rock Coffee.

More details about Bloom will be released on the NLFB's social media accounts.