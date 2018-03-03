Northerners who have to travel to points south for medical reasons know all about being out-of-pocket for expenses.

The Ministry of Health helps defray those costs with travel grants, but recently some families have had to wait longer than usual to be reimbursed.

The Northern Health Travel Grant (NHTG) provides a portion of the cost when an individual must travel at least 100 kilometres one way to access the closest medical specialist, or healthcare service not available in their home area.

Ken Obansawin's six-year-old son has cystic fibrosis and must visit Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto at least twice a year for check-ups, but more visits are needed if there's a problem.

The family drives south the night before the appointment, stays in a hotel and then drives back to Hanmer the next day.

It adds up to about $400 in travel expenses, some of which they get back through the Northern Health Travel Grant.

The family submits a claim after each visit and then gets reimbursed, usually, six weeks later.

Obansawin says last October they submitted a claim, and then waited 12 weeks for the cheque from the Ministry of Health.

"You get your credit card balance and you get a bit of money back. It helps out a little bit, but this way here, it's just so far gone and you're booking the next hotels and you still haven't been paid," he said.

The family had already booked their hotel accommodations for the upcoming March appointment in Toronto, and still hadn't received the October claim payment.

Not acceptable

Obansawin took the details of the delay to his MPP.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas says she's heard from other northern families who are stressed by similar delays, Some have been waiting as long as four months.

Gélinas, who is the NDP Health Critic, believes reduced staffing levels at the ministry's health travel grant office in Sudbury, are to blame.

The Ford provincial government initiated a hiring freeze of civil servants in 2019, to reduce the provincial deficit.

"To me the answer is clear: backfill those positions. The people of northern Ontario need those workers to be there to process those claims," Gélinas said.

The Sudbury location the only site that processes the claims and payments for the travel grant program.

"It is not acceptable that a government puts people through so much stress and hardship on the fact that they don't want to hire. The civil service has to provide a level of service."

Ministry of Health reviewing service delivery of NHTG

In an email to CBC News, the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care didn't elaborate on what the problem is. But did say it was reviewing the service delivery of the NHTG program.

The ministry admits the processing of travel grants is taking about 10 weeks, but says processing staff is working to return to service delivery standards of six weeks.

According to the same email, the Ministry of Health says it is currently in the planning phase of providing payment delivery through electronic bank deposits, and that once available, it will expedite the processing of health travel grants.

Claims and receipts for the Northern Health Travel Grant must be mailed or submitted to the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care's NHTG office on Larch Street in Sudbury. There is no online version to submit a claim.