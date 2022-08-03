Federal assault rifle buyback program misses target on prices, northern Ontario gun owners say

As more details emerge about a proposed buyback program for restricted firearms, gun owners are expressing concern that the federal government's set prices miss their target.

According to Public Safety Canada, the planned mandatory buyback program would cover the more than 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style firearms, initially banned two years ago.

In July, the government proposed a series of prices for forfeited guns, for example, $1,337 in compensation for turning in an AR-15 rifle, while at the higher end of the scale, forfeiting a Swiss Arms SG550 could net an owner $6,209.

But George Fritz, a high school teacher and gun enthusiast in Sudbury, said the details amount to nothing more than "security theatre," as prices set by the federal government could be far less than what owners originally purchased the firearms for, and does little to keep illegal firearms off the streets.

"The prices that they've come up with are probably likely to get most gun owners to say, 'yeah, right.'," Fritz said. "Because the prices do not reflect the reality of what people have spent. They're talking about $1337 for an AR-15 where AR-15 can be as high as $4-5,000, depending on the particular maker and model."

"Then the [government] talks about things like rifles that are over 10,000 joules of energy," Fritz said, citing the government's offer of $2,814 for firearms with a muzzle energy greater than 10,000 joules.

"Depending on what calibre it is and who it's made by, these can be 5, 10, 15, 20 even $100,000."

"The amount that the Liberals are offering, or say they're going to offer, is downright insulting in many cases."

Brian Ramakko, owner of Ramakko's Source For Adventure, told CBC News that the attempt to keep many of these restricted weapons out of owners hands isn't targeting the demographic that is likely using weapons in the commission of a crime.

"People that are buying those guns from a store like ours, they're doctors, lawyers, wealthy individuals doing well in their careers who like hunting and are doing safaris or going on excursions."

"Justin's on the wrong path."

A Holland and Holland rifle, handmade in England and favoured by safari hunters, can reach up to $100,000 in price. (CAD) Pictured here is the .375 H&H 'Bolt Action' magazine rifle. (Holland and Holland)

A statement from Public Safety Canada recognized that although firearms control can be a contentious issue, they're looking at a balanced approach between safety and responsible gun ownership.

"No single program or initiative can tackle the challenge of gun violence on its own," the statement, dated July 28 reads. "That is why the ban and buyback are two of the many elements in the government's comprehensive plan to keep Canadians safe."

"This begins at our borders, where we've added resources to fight smuggling and stop guns from coming into Canada. We're investing in prevention programs to tackle the root causes of gun crime and stop it before it starts. Finally, we recently introduced Bill C-21 – the most significant action on gun violence in Canada in a generation – which includes a national freeze on handgun ownership, new "red flag" laws to stop domestic violence, and tougher penalties for organized crime."

In June, Public Safety Minister Mark Mendicino told CBC's The House that he's aware of the concerns about the smuggling of illegal firearms across the border.

He said his department is working to give law enforcement the tools they need to counter increasingly sophisticated smugglers who use high-speed boats, hidden compartments in trucks, drones and even helicopters to supply a lucrative market for illegal weapons in this country.

"We've already provided $350 million specifically for the purposes of fighting organized crime and we're going to renew that particular fund in the coming weeks and months," Mendicino said, adding Bill C-21 will increase the maximum sentence for smuggling and give police additional powers in the form of wiretapping and surveillance of suspected criminals.

Mendicino said the government also intends "to make sure" police "use technology, whether it's X-ray technology, like scanning those commercial vehicles where firearms can be embedded, or even new technologies to surveil the skies."

Ottawa will seek input from gun owners, businesses and industry on the proposed compensation amounts from now until Aug. 28.