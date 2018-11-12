Northern College is building on its connections with a polytechnic school in China by offering two new diploma programs at the school in Hunan province.

Two new programs, including electrical engineering technician and motive power technician - automotive service, will now be offered in English at the campus in China.

Since 2015, Northern College has worked with Hunan Industry Polytechnic to offer courses in China.

Northern College President Fred Gibbons says this is another opportunity for faculty from China to come to Ontario to study teaching methods that are different from theirs.

"Ours is a lot more interactive for our students to engage in projects and assignments and group work and collaborative activity and the teacher is not a lecturer, they assist the student in the process of learning," he said.

"They really embrace that North American style."

Gibbons adds this is also an opportunity to offer exchanges between faculty in China and Ontario, as instructors come from overseas to learn.

"To sit in on a variety of classes that our teachers would teach in their program discipline to observe the various teaching styles and means of engaging students in classrooms and various means of student evaluation," he said.

Gibbons says Chinese students who earn Northern College diplomas in China will have an easier time finding work if they decide to come to Ontario.