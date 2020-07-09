A program that aims to educate people on how to do hands-only CPR is moving online.

Last year, Sudbury doctors Robert Ohle and Sarah McIsaac founded the program called the Northern City of Heroes. They eventually recruited students and taught them how to train others in schools.

But those in person training sessions had to stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ohle says it's important to keep educating the public on this issue.

"It's a life skill," he said. "People know how to use a fire extinguisher. They know how to phone 911. They should really partake in learning the important skill of CPR."

One of the students who was recruited is Adriana Cimino. She says students had to get creative to adapt the training to do online. They decided to use household items people already likely already have: two rolls of toilet paper and the lid of a jar.

"It does sound peculiar but it works," she said.

The demonstration is then given that can show people how much pressure to put on the toilet paper rolls, similar to how much pressure would be used when actually doing CPR. The lid is placed underneath the toilet paper rolls so the person can hear how fast they are pushing.

It also includes a list of songs with the proper number of beats per minute to do CPR to.

"The response that we're getting is amazing," she said.

"It's great that anyone can join and people can do it right from their home."

Ohle says before the pandemic, data showed that 80 per cent of cardiac arrests occur at home. He says that number is likely higher now with more people staying at home due to the pandemic.

"If a loved one suffers a cardiac arrest, the best one to help them is really you," he said.

"That 80 per cent, that's going to increase."

More education sessions are scheduled to take place this summer on the groups Facebook page.