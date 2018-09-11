Ontario Street Outlaws Northern 705 set to race
Legal street racing group to compete with other teams from across the region
You probably know street racing is illegal in Ontario but a group of northern Ontario street racers are getting ready to tear up the track in Toronto this weekend.
The Ontario Street Outlaws Northern 705 is a legal street racing group, with 22 teams from across the region that will race against their southern Ontario rivals.
All cars have to be street legal, plated and insured to participate.
Racemaster Peter Laliberte says one of the draws of racing is the camaraderie among the drivers.
"You break down and you need a part, everybody, we're on the loudspeaker looking for this part for this person," he said.
"And it's just, I would rather never be anywhere else other than a racetrack if I was ever in need of something."
He adds the group gives young people a safe outlet for racing. Brian Pinkos, the sled and bike coordinator for the outlaws, is in charge of organizing events for kids. His 11-year-old son takes part.
"He [goes between] 60 and 62 miles an hour," he said.
And while that may sound fast, Pinkos says he's not worried about his son.
"He's one of the slower ones," he said with a laugh.
Pinkos says safety is a priority and all racers young and old wear proper equipment.
"He is safer in that than he is sitting in the truck going to the race."
Laliberte says the group hopes to bring similar legal street races to Sudbury in the future.
