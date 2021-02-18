New shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive this week in most regions of northeastern Ontario, meaning health units can provide second doses to long term care residents, and some staff, who've already received their first dose.

It's all part of the province's prioritizing framework of who gets the next round of vaccines.

The COVID-19 Immunization Operations Lead for the Timiskaming Health Unit says once the long-term care sector is complete, they'll move on to local Indigenous populations and high-priority health care workers.

"We are working very closely with area partners such as primary care, hospitals and congregate care settings to plan these clinics ahead of time and to do as much prep work as we can," said Erin Cowan.

She says they're using census data to determine how much vaccine is needed "in every population band."

Once all high priority health care workers are vaccinated, Cowan says they will focus on those who are 80 and older, and live outside of the long term care system.



Both Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are due in Sudbury this week.

The health unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, says the Moderna shipment will provide second doses for long term care residents.

While the 4,000 - 5,000 Pfizer doses will be distributed to any remaining retirement home residents, high-priority health care workers and Indigenous populations.

"The 80-plus population ... living in community, we will most likely be able to have vaccine available for those individuals by mid-March," she said.

Over in the North Bay Parry Sound health unit area, the director of the COVID-19 Immunization Strategy says their shipment will allow them to finish everyone in the long term care sector, and move on to high priority health care workers.

Andrea McLellan says they are planning ahead for the over 80 population.

"They are absolutely the next in priority after we finish the healthcare workers," she said.

"But it depends on what the numbers are in the health care workers and how much vaccine we get."

The Porcupine Health Unit is also working down its priority list.

Once second doses are provided to residents in long term care, they'll move on to staff at those facilities, as well as high risk retirement residences, and First Nation Elder's care, says Dr Lianne Catton, medical officer of health.

She says they also hope to have enough vaccines in this latest shipment to cover highest priority health care workers.

"These are patient facing health care workers ... for example in ICUs, and emergency departments, who are more likely to be caring for those with COVID; more likely to be exposed to COVID," she said.

The Porcupine Health Unit has also been working with the Weeneebayko Health Authority to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to residents living in First Nation communities along the James Bay coast.

In an email to CBC, Algoma Public Health confirmed they are receiving allocations of vaccine this week and next, which will allow them to immunize long term care staff and essential caregivers, as well as the highest priority health care workers. They will also be able to provide second doses of vaccine to long term care residents.

Here's where you can find more vaccination information for each of the five health units in northeastern Ontario: