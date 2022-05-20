CBC's top northeastern Ontario stories of 2022

In 2022, stories about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and Queen Elizabeth's death dominated the international news cycle.

In northeastern Ontario, CBC covered everything from challenges in health care and education, to opportunities in mining due to greater demand for critical minerals, to Indigenous rights and efforts to protect the environment.

But it was stories about housing that connected with the largest number of readers.

Below are the year's top five stories for the northeastern Ontario region.

Bavarian Meat Products, a butcher shop on Wallace Road in North Bay, closed for business in October 2021, but new owners left tonnes of meat to decay inside. (Screenshot from Google Maps)

The CBC's Casey Stranges wrote this story in the summer about an unusual and unfortunate situation in North Bay.

Neighbours had to deal with the stench of rotting meat after the owners of Bavarian Meat Products in that city left behind eight tonnes of meat when they shuttered their doors.

The City of North Bay had to shame the property owners to get the mess cleaned up after the meat was left to rot for months.

Sudbury's Irene Nizzero says she tried to buy a beverage with a $5 bill printed in 1986, but it wasn't accepted. (Submitted by Irene Nizzero)

Another unusual story drew comments from across Canada when a woman from Sudbury told CBC young employees at a well-known coffee shop wouldn't accept her older $5 bill.

The story started conversations about Canada's transition to a cashless society – or at least more cashless than it once was – and brought feelings of nostalgia for past currency.

Chinmoy Kar Victor, an international student who was on work-placement in Sudbury, had rented a bedroom in a house, but quickly realized it was not what was advertised. The house was overcrowded, and infested with bugs. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Our top three stories are about Canada's housing crisis, but in very different ways.

Angela Gemmill shared the story of eight international students who lived in a small Sudbury house riddled with bed bugs and cockroaches.

While they were not able to resolve their issues with the landlord, six of the students eventually moved out.

After it was published, the student council at Cambrian College, which has a large population of international students, started to retain a lawyer to support other students with housing issues and bad landlords.

Charles Sule built one of the first homes in the new community of Swan Lake and hoped to start living there full-time in the spring of 2022. (Submitted by Charles Sule)

Erik White's series about so-called 'medieval villages' in northern Ontario has proven to be incredibly popular across Canada.

People's efforts to build tiny homes in forested and unincorporated areas of Temiskaming has met opposition from some local residents and municipal governments.

As home ownership across Canada becomes unobtainable for many, the series struck a chord with people who are looking for alternative ways of living.

Yuri Nakashima and Josh Keyes have major buyers remorse after purchasing a house in Sudbury sight-unseen, which they say is riddled with problems. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The CBC's Sarah MacMillan wrote the region's top story of 2022.

Josh Keyes and Yuri Nakashima bought a house in Sudbury, sight-unseen, after being priced out of Vancouver.

That decision turned into a nightmare for the couple, when they learned the house would need tens of thousands of dollars in repairs. And this was after they had paid $60,000 over the asking price, due to a hot housing market in the spring.

The couple's experience reflected a trend across the country, where inspections and conditions often fell to the wayside due to a sellers' market.