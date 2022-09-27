Meet the candidates for mayor in northeastern Ontario
The Ontario municipal election will be held on Oct. 24, 2022. Nine candidates are running in Sudbury, three in North Bay, five in Sault Ste. Marie and three in Timmins.
9 are running in Sudbury, 3 in North Bay, 5 in Sault Ste. Marie and 3 in Timmins
On Oct. 24, Ontario residents will hit the polls in municipal elections across the province.
In northeastern Ontario's four largest cities — Greater Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins — 20 people are running for mayor.
CBC News asked each candidate about their past community involvement, the top issues in their city, and what their first priority would be if they're elected as mayor.
To learn what they had to say, please choose your community below: