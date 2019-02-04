Government information obtained by CBC News shows about 50 per cent of college students in northeastern Ontario are using a free tuition program that was recently cancelled.

In 2017, the Liberal government made changes to the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP).

College and university students from families with incomes of $50,000 or less were able to have their tuition paid for. Some students from families with incomes of up to $83,000 were also able to qualify for the non-repayable grants.

But recently the Progressive Conservative government announced it was cutting the program and replacing it with an across-the-board tuition fee cut of 10 per cent.

At Northern College in Timmins, 50 per cent of students are accessing the free tuition program, meaning out of the 1,088 students who attend, 540 are receiving the non-repayable grant.

Fred Gibbons, the president of the college, says when the program was announced, there was no spike in enrolment.

"And now with the elimination of free tuition, which really means the proportion of funding that students receive from OSAP moves to a loan as opposed to a grant, I'm not anticipating much of a reduction, if any whatsoever in the fall," he said.

Gibbons adds colleges and universities are waiting for more details from the province on the exact changes to OSAP.

"As well as the change in government policy around optional auxiliary fees that students are going to pay because that could make the cost of education a little less expensive for students over and above the 10 per cent reduction in tuition fees," he said.

Working to make education 'more affordable'

The data shows 55 per cent of students at Canadore College in North Bay are accessing the free-tuition program.

"Until more information is released by the government, and another recruitment cycle is complete, it is too early for Canadore College to be able to tell how these amendments will affect us," Jessica Charette, communications and public relations at the college said.

In Sudbury, 50 per cent of the students who attend Cambrian College access the program. Manager of communications Dan Lessard says it's too early to know what the impact will be with the elimination of the program.

"Each student will have to make a personal decision as to how to proceed with their education," he said.

"For our part, we will continue to do everything we can to make the cost of education more affordable, by providing bursaries and other financial rewards and part-time employment opportunities on campus."