High water levels continue to be problematic for several communities in northeastern Ontario.

This week, Temiskaming Shores, Mattawa and West Nipissing all declared a state of emergency.

In Temiskaming Shores, the city says the decision was made to make the declaration on Thursday after strong winds started pushing ice off Lake Temiskaming and onto the shoreline.

A state of emergency has been declared in Temiskaming Shores, Ont., after ice piled up out of the lake. 0:39

"Ice is actually piling up about eight feet or ten feet high … higher than bleachers on shore," Danny Whalen, a city councillor in the community said.

"We had a southeast wind that simply tore out the marina in Haileybury. Actually it's not nice to say but the pictures are kind of impressive when you see the ice piled that high."

Danny Whalen is a city councillor in Temiskaming Shores. (Erik White/CBC)

The community says there is no immediate threat to residents or homes.

In West Nipissing, Mayor Joanne Savage says several roads are closed due to rising water levels.

"The affected residents received a visit from our emergency personnel," she said.

"For those that required accommodation … the municipality was ready to intervene and help out."

Some roads are under water in West Nipissing. (Mathieu Gregoire/Radio-Canada)

She says although there's no rain in the forecast, officials are prepared for whatever happens next.

"If we have to look at evacuating [more] people and opening the centre in Verner, that's presently being looked at."

Mattawa town councillor Garry Thibert was in Sudbury to attend the annual Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities Conference but decided to head back home.

He says he went back to Mattawa because he was concerned about the residents in his community.

"I felt like I had abandoned them," he said. "I want to be back in my hometown."

His own home is surrounded by water, but so far, the damage is minimal.

"There's more people in a worse situation than I am," he said.