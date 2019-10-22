The federal political map of northeastern Ontario is unchanged after Monday's election.

All incumbents in the region have been re-elected. Nationally, the federal Liberal Party went from majority to minority status.

Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal MP Anthony Rota says he's ready to take on the challenge of a minority government.

"It's certainly interesting," he said. "A minority government will require us to work together and Liberals are known to be able to work with others. That is one of my strengths as well."

Incumbent Liberal MP for the Sault Ste. Marie riding Terry Sheehan says he will continue to keep working to build up the steel industry in his riding.

"We're not out of the woods there," he said. "You know, there's some issues there that we're going to continue to work on with both the union and the industry."

In the Sudbury and Nickel Belt ridings, incumbents Paul Lefebvre and Marc Serre held onto their seats as well.

'Less arrogant'

Charlie Angus, who has held the Timmins-James Bay riding as an NDP MP since 2004, won again. He points out he's worked in opposition under majority and minority governments.

"For me, I know what I'm getting into," he said. "I know how we can work committees and I know that people expect this minority parliament to deliver and I'm hoping all parties can work together and deliver something for Canadians."

He says a lot of negotiating will be required with a minority government.

Le député sortant <a href="https://twitter.com/VoteSheehan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VoteSheehan</a> remporte la victoire à Sault-Sainte-Marie, dit être prêt à continuer de se battre pour les travailleurs de l’acier. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/icino?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#icino</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/elx43?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#elx43</a> <a href="https://t.co/rPvu7YpGcx">pic.twitter.com/rPvu7YpGcx</a> —@jldoudard

"I'm hoping that the Liberals will be a little less arrogant in a minority situation than they proved in a majority," he said. "Maybe we can get some good things done for Canadians."

Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing NDP MP Carol Hughes says she anticipates more will get done under a minority government.

"You're generally able to move that agenda a little but further up the ladder," she said.

"You're able to get things done. And I'm hoping that's what we'll be able to achieve under this minority government."

Sudbury:

Re-elected: Paul Lefebvre (Liberal - incumbent)

Pierre St-Amant (Conservative)

Beth Mairs (NDP)

Bill Crumplin (Green)

Sean Paterson (PPC)

Nickel Belt:

Re-elected: Marc Serre (Liberal - incumbent)

Aino Laamanen (Conservative)

Stef Paquette (NDP)

Casey Lalonde (Green)

Mikko Paavola (PPC)

Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing

Heather Wilson (Liberal)

Dave Williamson (Conservative)

Re-elected: Carol Hughes (NDP - incumbent)

Max Champson (Green)

David Delisle (PPC)

Nipissing-Timiskaming

Re-elected: Anthony Rota (Liberal - incumbent)

Jordy Carr (Conservative)

Rob Boulet (NDP)

Alex Gomm (Green)

Mark King (PPC)

Timmins-James Bay

Michelle Boileau (Liberal)

Kraymre Grenke (Conservative)

Re-elected: Charlie Angus (NDP - incumbent)

Max Kennedy (Green)

Renaud Roy (PPC)

Sault Ste. Marie

Re-elected: Terry Sheehan (Liberal - incumbent)

Sonny Spina (Conservative)

Sara McCleary (NDP)

Geo McLean (Green)

Amy Zuccato (PPC)

Parry Sound-Muskoka