Fall has officially arrived in northeastern Ontario and that's a time when our northern landscapes transform from the lush green of summer to a fiery explosion of colour.

Throughout the region, there are good places to see the fall colours and then of course there are great places to see them.

Backroads Bill Steer knows where to look. He's the founder and principal at the Canadian Ecology Centre near Mattawa.

"There's so many places to go on the backroads," he said.

Steer says fall is one of his favourite seasons to explore the region.

"It's probably the best time to camp," he said.

"There's no people around. There's no bugs. There's colour change. The weather has kind of been balmy for the last little while. This year it's an excellent time to travel in northeastern Ontario."

