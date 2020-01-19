At Maplegate House for Women in Elliot Lake, there are typically 10 beds available for women and children who have experienced abuse. The shelter can, when needed, accommodate up to 15 people, but now, the organization is working to nearly double the number of people it can house — in anticipation of increased demands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We feel that rates of domestic violence and intimate partner violence and women abuse will increase," said executive director Melody Rose.

"If you're living with an abusive partner, then they are in the home with you 24/7. You have no way to escape tense situations, to de-escalate situations by going out or seeing friends or doing any of those things. You are kept isolated."

Maplegate House has signed leases for three additional houses, one of which will be used for staff members if they need to self-isolate, while the other two will each be able to house six people, bringing the total shelter capacity to 27.

Increasing capacity at Maplegate is just one way in which shelters and organizations that help survivors of sexual assault in northeastern Ontario are making changes, in the the age of physical distancing and self-isolation.

"It has made us look at how we can still provide services and not put up barriers for women," Rose said.

'Upping the anxiety levels'

Concern about increased rates of domestic violence as people are told to stay home have been raised by many advocates.

The federal government has promised up to $50-million to help women's shelters and sexual assault centres cope during the pandemic.

At Centre Victoria pour femmes in Sudbury, which provides French language support and counselling, executive director Gaëtane Pharand said the potential increase in domestic violence rates is "absolutely" a concern.

"Being told that you know 'stay home, limit your contacts,' that sometimes can create much more of a … difficult situation, upping the anxiety levels," Pharand said.

Melody Rose, executive director of Maplegate House, said she expects social distancing and self-isolation measures will lead to an increase in incidents of domestic violence. (Submitted by Melody Rose)

Similarly, Rose said added stressors brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic could make already unsafe situations worse.

"You're also talking about an abuser who maybe have been laid off, and does not have regular income, does not have control over the situation … so that in itself would increase a person's escalation factor if they're an abuser," Rose said.

Services by phone only

Amid the concerns about the prevalence of domestic violence, organizations like Maplegate and Centre Victoria are working to make sure they are still available for women in need, while also protecting workers from the risks of COVID-19.

"The responsibility of you know wanting to help, but at the same time needing to protect yourself. So that you know creates a bit of a struggle," said Pharand.

Earlier this month, Centre Victoria pour femmes cancelled group meetings, and soon after suspended all in-person services. Staff members continue to offer counselling by phone.

Gaëtane Pharand is the executive director of Centre Victoria pour femmes, a sexual assault crisis centre in Sudbury. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

In Sault Ste. Marie, Women in Crisis continues to operate its shelter, but is limiting walk-ins, and is offering counselling services by phone only. The shelter has also temporarily reduced its capacity by half — from 24 to 12 beds — and is not currently accepting anyone from outside Sault Ste. Marie.

The power of technology

Maplegate House is also offering counselling by phone, including by text message — a means of communication Rose said can sometimes be safer for women to use, if they're in the same home as their abuser.

With many organizations relying on technology to keep lines of communications open with the people they serve, Rose believes there could be a shift in how services are delivered into the future — and that's something she sees as an opportunity.

"A woman calling our crisis line may be more effective if we're doing it through a Zoom meeting and she can see us face to face when we're talking to her, so she feels safer and that connection is stronger. That's just one example, there are probably many," Rose said.

"We have a lot of amazing technology that I think this pandemic will make us utilize and bring forth into our social fabric even, when this is over."