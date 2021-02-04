The construction industry has been declared essential, just as the traditional building season gets underway in northern Ontario.

Under the last stay-at-home order this winter, only the construction of public infrastructure was allowed to keep going. But this time, there are no such restrictions on building.

The executive director of the Northeastern Ontario Construction Association says his 300 members are thrilled to be fully open for business, although some projects have been delayed until after the pandemic.

"It's a little bit slower than last year from what I'm hearing," Brad Isaac said. "There's enough work out there, but they'd like to see more work come out."

Isaac says there will be a lot of construction work in northern Ontario mines this summer, the largest being the new Coté Gold mine near Gogama.

But some projects are being held up because construction association members report having a hard time finding lumber and other materials.

"Construction companies are having a hard time finding the material, are looking everywhere in the province to find certain type of material to finish their projects and finish them," Isaac said.

He adds that he does worry about possible COVID-19 outbreaks at construction sites, but says all his members are following strict policies to keep workers safely spaced apart.

