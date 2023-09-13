You've heard of The Six? What about calling northeastern Ontario The Seven?

Toronto may be known as The Six, but a new campaign from Northeastern Ontario Tourism wants the region to become known as The Seven.

"It's a riff on the 705 area code and it's, I'd like to say, where we're the sister to The Six," said Trevor Beard, Northeastern Ontario Tourism's executive director.

Canadian rapper Drake popularized Toronto's numerical nickname, and Beard said he hopes The Seven will stick in the same way.

The campaign is meant to encourage young people to visit northeastern Ontario, and to escape larger urban centres in southern Ontario by getting closer to nature.

"There's a whole other world past the Muskoka district and people are starting to venture out and they're really enjoying it," Beard said.

Northeastern Ontario Tourism has started a social media campaign with the new branding and also has a new website to promote the region.

The website features information about northeastern Ontario attractions, like Duchesnay Falls in North Bay, along with blurbs about local restaurants, hotels and resorts.

Beard said Northeastern Ontario Tourism's past campaign, focused on big adventure, didn't resonate as much with young people.

Instead of drone shots showcasing northeastern Ontario's natural landscape, The Seven campaign features videos shot with smartphones, which are closer to what people might share with friends and family.

"Travel trends are changing constantly, especially during this post-pandemic world," Beard said.

"And we're seeing that older Gen Z, younger millennials are getting out there and traveling because, you know, now they're working, they have that income and they really like being in nature."