21,000 come through northern Ontario border crossings, 5 charged, but cost has yet to be counted

Some 21,000 cars came through the four border crossings set up between northern Ontario and Quebec this spring, but the bill for guarding the border hasn't been tallied up yet.

Ontario Provincial Police officers were stationed at the provincial border for about two months during the stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

That included checkpoints on Highway 101 east of Matheson, Highway 66 near Virginiatown, Highway 65 near New Liskeard and on Highway 63 on the dam over the Ottawa River between the town of Temiscaming, Quebec and the small village of Thorne, Ontario.

OPP say 21,637 cars and trucks crossed the border at those four points between April 19 and June 13, for an average of 390 vehicles per day.

Police say 286 vehicles were not allowed to come into Ontario over that time and five people were charged with violating the stay-at-home order.

As for how much it cost to guard these border crossings 24 hours per day for two months, the Ontario government says it has yet to calculate that number.