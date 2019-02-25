Winter storm closes highways across the northeast, city services in Sault Ste. Marie

Blizzard conditions are seeing transit and other city services in Sault Ste. Marie shut down on Monday, as well as highways across the northeast closed.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has cancelled transit service, garbage pick-up and has closed all libraries, arenas and other public facilities.

Schools are closed in Sault Ste. Marie and other parts of the Algoma district today and school buses not running for most of the northeast.

The weather has also seen large stretches of highways in the northeast closed, including sections of Highway 17, 11 and 144.

Get the latest road conditions by clicking here.