PCs win Timmins riding after NDP hold seat for 32 years
Other ridings in region stay status quo after Thursday's election
For the first time in 32 years, Timmins will not be represented by New Democrat Gilles Bisson at Queen's Park.
On Thursday, Timmins mayor George Pirie was elected the Progressive Conservative MPP for the riding, unseating Bisson who was first elected in 1990.
Dozens of Pirie supporters at the Dante Club in Timmins were awaiting the results, when suddenly Bisson entered the room, went over to shake hands with his opponent and then stepped up to the microphone.
"So elections come and go. There are victors and there are others who don't win," he told the hushed crowd.
"I want to congratulate George. It is the decision of the people and we must always remember that's what's at the bottom of all of this."
As he started to speak in French, a PC supporter started laughing loudly and Bisson stopped and glared at him for a few moments.
"Thank you for your time," shouted a woman in the crowd.
"Mr. Bisson just left," Pirie said when he stepped up to the microphone, drawing a round of laughter.
"But he served the riding for 32 years. So he's obviously had a very successful political career and that must be acknowledged."
The retired mining executive, who first entered politics in 2018 by unseating incumbent Timmins mayor Steve Black, got emotional speaking about how his wife had major surgery recently and has had to spend a lot of time alone during the campaign.
Pirie also teared up talking about how his campaign manager's wife passed away in the midst of the race and that he wanted to win for her.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, he said he was encouraged to run by many long-time friends in Timmins, many of whom had never voted PC before he became a candidate.
"It's beautiful, but it comes with a sense of obligation and responsibility that you execute on that belief," Pirie said.
"This message is focused on growth, it's not a negative message. It's talking about moving this city into 50,000 people and then 100,000 people."
