Most northeastern Ontario ridings remain status quo in provincial election

With the exception of the Timmins riding, all the other ridings in northeastern Ontario didn't see any change Thursday night in the provincial election.

The Timmins riding was the only riding to change, going from NDP to Progressive Conservative.

Jamie West was re-elected in the Sudbury riding for the NDP. He said he's ready to head back to Queen's Park with a Progressive Conservative majority in power again.

"We've had a lot of practice over the last four years and you know, it's the role of the opposition to hold them to account," he said.

West said he plans to focus on affordability issues, something he said he heard a lot about while campaigning in the riding.

"Things are just frankly, too expensive for people," he said.

"They're having a hard time making ends meet. So we have to get that under control."

France Gélinas, the NDP incumbent candidate in Nickel Belt, was re-elected for the fifth time. She was first elected to the riding in 2007 and has been the party's health critic as well as the critic for Francophone affairs.

She said she's hopeful to see change, even though her party is not in power.

France Gelinas was re-elected the NDP MPP for the Nickel Belt riding. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

"We live in a democracy. If you do your homework, if enough people speak with one voice and ask for the same thing, we become really hard not to be heard," she said.

"So it's really to take the time to reach out to people, to let them be strong on their feet, asking what are the changes that they want."

On Thursday night, NDP leader Andrea Horwath announced she was stepping down as leader of the party. Gélinas said she was not interested in applying for the role.

"I like my life the way it is," she said. "I am not interested in running for leader."

Voter disengagement

In Timiskaming-Cochrane, NDP John Vanthof was re-elected with more than 40 per cent of the vote. He said he found a lot of voters seemed to be disengaged.

"Out platform addressed almost every issue that came up at the doors and specifically our northern platform was bang on," he said.

"But that did not seem to translate into votes in many cases."

NDP Michael Mantha was re-elected in the Algoma-Manitoulin riding with more than 45 per cent of the vote, with the Progressive Conservative candidate coming in second.

Mantha said he also found voters not to be engaged during this campaign.

"Going to the doors is, I felt there was what seemed like there was a disconnect," he said.

"And I think we've seen that from the result in the election today. It seems like there was an apathy out there where only 39 per cent of the province actually voted."

In Mushkegowuk-James Bay, NDP Guy Bourgouin was re-elected with 47.2 per cent of the vote. He said the mood was different this time campaigning, especially with the pandemic being in place over the last two years.

"It was a bit of mixed emotions," he said. "At the end of the day, it's understandable with the two years that we just went through. I hope we don't ever have to live that again. It was very difficult."

Progressive Conservatives re-elected in Sault Ste. Marie and Nipissing

Sault Ste. Marie re-elected Progressive Conservative Ross Romano. He was first elected to the riding in 2017 in a by-election.

"I think it's been a matter of always getting it done for the community," he said.

"Whether it was a steel plant that was three years into a CCAA with 9,000 pensioners worried about the status of their pension and 3,000 workers worried about the status of their jobs and being able to remedy CCAA and bring it to conclusion."

Romano said he's already thinking about his next term in office, including a partnership between the Northern Ontario School of Medicine and Algoma University.

"I'd like to see that come to fruition now," he said. "That's certainly something I'd like to see conclude. We certainly want to continue with all the work that we've already started."

Ross Romano speaks to reporters on Thursday night after being re-elected the PC MPP for Sault Ste. Marie. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Sault Ste. Marie NDP candidate Michelle McCleave-Kennedy came in second with 40.7 per cent of the vote.

"We know that this isn't the end," she told supporters after the results came in.

"We know there's lots of work to be done. And as you say, we're in I'm looking around the room and lots of you know me as the Labor Council and on the Ontario Federation of Labor. We'll be getting some things done. We'll be making sure that things are accountable and that we can make sure that people are over profits."

Progressive Conservative incumbent Vic Fedeli was re-elected in the Nipissing riding. This was his sixth election: two as mayor and four as MPP.

"This is the most fun I've had going door to door," he said.

"This campaign was really, really a lot of fun."

He told CBC many people he spoke with in his riding brought up concerns about the Northlander Train. The train, operated by the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, was cut under the previous Liberal government.

"Here at home in North Bay specifically, they want to make sure that we bring back the northlander train that the previous government stripped," he said.

"I heard that a lot at the door and that's a main priority."

In Parry Sound-Muskoka, Progressive Conservative Graydon Smith won with 45.4 per cent of the vote, with Green Party candidate Matt Richter coming in second with 40.7 per cent.