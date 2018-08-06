Rain could bring relief for crews battling northeastern Ontario forest fires

Crews fighting forest fires across northeastern Ontario are looking forward to some rain after a weekend of hot, dry weather and high winds.

The Lady Evelyn Cluster, west of Temiskaming Shores, is still not under control at 27,285 hectares. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said some precipitation was recorded over the fire Sunday evening.

Parry Sound 33, south of Sudbury, also received some precipitation overnight and the ministry says there is a possibility scattered thunderstorms will bring 10 to 15 millimetres of "patchy rain."

Crews had to contend with a hot and windy day on Sunday, leading to an increase in fire activity and two minor spot fires on the northeast side of Parry Sound 33.

Despite the challenges, the MNRF said the spot fires were quickly contained and excellent progress was made laying hose lines around the perimeter of the fire. It adds that more work needs to be done as crews begin to work inward to solidify the lines.

As of Sunday evening, the MNRF said there are 42 active fires in the region. Nineteen of those are not yet under control, while 23 are either being held, under control or being observed.

Two new fires were confirmed on Sunday, including Bancroft 19, which is half a hectare in size and located about five kilometres southeast of Big Burnt Lake. Sudbury 101, 16 kilometres southwest of St-Charles, is about a hectare in size.

Additional support is expected to arrive in Ontario this week. There are currently 556 firefighters and support staff from across Canada, the United States and Mexico, along with aircraft and equipment.