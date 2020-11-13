Skip to Main Content
Students on two bus routes asked to isolate after positive COVID-19 case at elementary school
Sudbury·New

The Rainbow District School Board says there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case at one of its elementary schools.

Rainbow Board says all affected students, their parents and bus drivers have been notified

Northeastern Elementary School in Garson is seeing its first official case of COVID-19. The board says one class has been sent home, and students on two different school bus routes have also been asked to self-isolate. (Rainbowschools.ca)

The case involves a student at Northeastern Elementary School in Garson, who is currently self-isolating and being monitored by public health. The board says one class has been sent home as a result. The school remains open.

Students on two different school bus routes have also been asked to self-isolate. The board says all affected students, their parents and bus drivers have been notified.

