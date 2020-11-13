Students on two bus routes asked to isolate after positive COVID-19 case at elementary school

The Rainbow District School Board says there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case at one of its elementary schools.

The case involves a student at Northeastern Elementary School in Garson, who is currently self-isolating and being monitored by public health. The board says one class has been sent home as a result. The school remains open.

Students on two different school bus routes have also been asked to self-isolate. The board says all affected students, their parents and bus drivers have been notified.