Students on two bus routes asked to isolate after positive COVID-19 case at elementary school
The Rainbow District School Board says there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case at one of its elementary schools.
Rainbow Board says all affected students, their parents and bus drivers have been notified
The case involves a student at Northeastern Elementary School in Garson, who is currently self-isolating and being monitored by public health. The board says one class has been sent home as a result. The school remains open.
Students on two different school bus routes have also been asked to self-isolate. The board says all affected students, their parents and bus drivers have been notified.