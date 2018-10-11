Heavy rain, flooding causes northeast road closures

Flooding and high water levels have led to multiple road closures across northeastern Ontario.

Highway 17 is down to one lane between Wawa and Batchawana due to a road washout. Provincial police say equipment is enroute to address the problem.

A sinkhole on Highway 129 is causing a road closure in both directions south of Chapleau. It runs from Sultan Road to the Highway 17 junction in Thessalon.

Flooding has also closed as Highway 556 from Highway 17 in Heyden to Highway 129 in Aubrey Falls.

Highway 101 between Wawa and Chapleau is down to one lane as well.

Connor Road and Case Road remain closed in Sault Ste. Marie Thursday due to flooding.

Mother nature is the boss no question! Seasonal heavy rain will delay some travel plans for many. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NER?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NER</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wawa</a> advise <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy17</a> is closed due to washout of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy17?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy17</a> approximately 25 KM south of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wawa</a>. No detours. Equipment enroute. ^cb <a href="https://t.co/9kXze7PQqW">pic.twitter.com/9kXze7PQqW</a> —@OPP_NER

Watershed statements issued

The Sault Ste. Marie Region Conservation Authority has issued a watershed conditions statement to residents, effective until October 18.

Local waterways and flood control channels in the city and surrounding areas are flowing at high levels, after receiving more than 110 millimeters of rainfall in two days.

The conservation authority says it is continuing to monitor levels across the watershed, and is warning residents and visitors to use extreme caution around waterways.

It says high water levels and flows can be dangerous and banks can be slippery, and advises keeping children and pets away from fast flowing rivers and streams.

A similar statement from Conservation Sudbury issued earlier in the week remains in effect until October 15.

It says water levels are within the seasonal range, but could rise quickly with the forecast 40 to 60 millimeters of rain during the week.

Residents in Greater Sudbury are advised to contact 3-1-1 if they have problems due to overland runoff or flooding.