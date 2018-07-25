Jeff Landriault says he "did a little rain dance" with a "big smile" on his face when raindrops started to fall on Lady Evelyn Lake this week.

The owner of the Ellen Island Camp has been facing the flames of an approaching wildfire for weeks, getting special permission from the province to stay behind and protect his property.

"It's been pretty scary at times," says Landriault, who is still at the camp with his wife Jane.

"We've had nights where we've taken shifts staying up all night in case the wind shifted and it started marching toward us."

He says there were times the smoke was so thick they did think about leaving, but was relieved this week to see a "normal sunset" after some significant rainfall.

Those rains over the last few days have slowed down the dozens of wildfire burning across northeastern Ontario.

Firefighting crews have been battling a wildfire in the Key River area south of Sudbury for nearly a week. Rains in the last few days have kept the fire, dubbed Parry Sound 33, for growing any further. (Key River Area Association)

There are still 55 fires being watched by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, but now only 17 of those are deemed to be out of control.

The Lady Evelyn fire didn't grow any further on Tuesday and the 253 firefighters held it to 27,000 hectares.

It's a similar story for the fire clusters in Temagami and River Valley, as well as the Parry Sound 33 fire in the Key River area south of Sudbury.

It's being held at about 5,600 hectares, after growing rapidly over the weekend and forcing the evacuation of more than 50 boat-in cottagers and 175 people from the nearby Henvey Inlet First Nation.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry spokesperson Shayne McCool says the rain allowed crews to "make good headway" on all these fires, but that it will "take some time" to get them contained.

He says heavy equipment such as bulldozers are being brought in to help control the Lady Evelyn fire and keep it from spreading further north toward communities such as Elk Lake.