Northeastern Ontario election coverage 2018
Voters in northeastern Ontario's four major cities cast their ballots for the next mayors, city councillors and school board trustees on Monday.
Results available for North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins
In Sudbury, voting has been extended until 8 p.m. on Tuesday due to issues with the online election servers.
Here are the results for North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins.
North Bay
Mayor: Al McDonald
Councillors:
- Tanya Vrebosch
- Johanne Brousseau
- Mike Anthony
- Chris Mayne
- Bill Vrebosch
- Mark King
- Scott Robertson
- Mac Bain
- Marcus Tignanelli
- Dave Mendicino
Sault Ste. Marie
Mayor: Christian Provenzano
Councillors:
- Paul Christian (Ward 1)
- Sandra Hollingsworth (Ward 1)
- Luke Dufour (Ward 2)
- Lisa Vezeau-Allen (Ward 2)
- Matthew Shoemaker (Ward 3)
- Donna Hilsinger (Ward 3)
- Rick Niro (Ward 4)
- Marchy Bruni (Ward 4)
- Matthew Scott (Ward 5)
- Corey Gardi (Ward 5)
Timmins
Mayor: George Pirie
Councillors:
- Rock Whissell (Ward 1)
- Mickey Auger (Ward 2)
- Joe Campbell (Ward 3)
- John Patrick Curley (Ward 4)
- Kristin Murray (Ward 5)
- Michelle Boileau (Ward 5)
- Noella Rinaldo (Ward 5)
- Andrew Marks (Ward 5)
