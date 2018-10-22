Northeastern Ontario election coverage 2018

Voters in northeastern Ontario's four major cities cast their ballots for the next mayors, city councillors and school board trustees on Monday.

In Sudbury, voting has been extended until 8 p.m. on Tuesday due to issues with the online election servers.

Here are the results for North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins.

North Bay

Mayor: Al McDonald

Councillors:

Tanya Vrebosch

Johanne Brousseau

Mike Anthony

Chris Mayne

Bill Vrebosch

Mark King

Scott Robertson

Mac Bain

Marcus Tignanelli

Dave Mendicino

Sault Ste. Marie

Mayor: Christian Provenzano

Councillors:

Paul Christian (Ward 1)

Sandra Hollingsworth (Ward 1)

Luke Dufour (Ward 2)

Lisa Vezeau-Allen (Ward 2)

Matthew Shoemaker (Ward 3)

Donna Hilsinger (Ward 3)

Rick Niro (Ward 4)

Marchy Bruni (Ward 4)

Matthew Scott (Ward 5)

Corey Gardi (Ward 5)

Timmins

Mayor: George Pirie

Councillors: