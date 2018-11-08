Several communities in northeastern Ontario have made Maclean's Canada's Most Dangerous Places list.

Out of the 237 cities listed, Sudbury was ranked 75. Timmins was placed at 52, Sault Ste. Marie at 66 and North Bay and Callander at 99.

Cochrane also made the list at 106, West Nipissing was ranked 119, Temiskaming Shores was 130 and Elliot Lake came in at 132.

While Sudbury is below average for crime-related incidents like robbery, assault and homicide, it ranks higher when it comes to sexual assault with 74.58 incidents per 100,000 population. The national average is 56.56 incidents per 100,000. Overall, crime stats rose in Sudbury over the last five years.

In Timmins, youth criminal justice act offences ranked higher at 23.57 incidents per 100,000 population. The national average is 16.74 per 100,000. However, the list states crime overall went down in Timmins in the last five years.

Breaking and entering in Sault Ste. Marie ranked 842.31 per 100,000 population, almost double the national average of 428.51 per 100,000. Crime in that community also went down in the past five years, according to the data.

Overall, crime went up in North Bay and Callander, Cochrane and West Nippissing in the past five years. The crime rates were unchanged in Temiskaming Shores and went down in Elliot Lake in the same time period.

According to Maclean's, the report ranks communities according to data from Statistics Canada's Crime Severity Index.