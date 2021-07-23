There's been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the North Bay Parry Sound district over the week ending July 22.

The health unit reports 23 new cases of the virus over those seven days, bringing the total active case count to 27. Five of the new cases are in children under the age of 12.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Jim Chirico, says the cases stem from small social gatherings at the beginning of the month where people did not distance.

Dr. Jim Chirico is the medical officer of health for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit. (Screenshot: North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit on YouTube)

"This has a ripple effect across the district. One of these COVID-19 cases also tested positive for the delta variant and we suspect more cases will test positive for the delta variant," he said.

Chirico is asking those who haven't been vaccinated to get their shots — especially to protect children who can't be vaccinated.

"Our children have been through so much since the beginning of the pandemic including interruptions to in-person learning, not being able to see and play with their friends and pauses in their extracurricular activities and sports," he said.

"The last thing we want is for them to get sick with COVID-19, or to worry about their parents getting ill with COVID-19."

Chirico is urging residents to remember to consider the risks prior to gathering with those outside their households.

"The impact of your actions goes well beyond you."