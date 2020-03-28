Two individuals repatriated from a cruise ship are the latest COVID-19 cases for the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

This brings to three the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus for this health unit's catchment area.

In a release issued Saturday, the health unit says a man and a woman in their 70s were repatriated from a cruise ship by the Canadian Government.

The individuals were taken to the Canadian Forces Base in Trenton on Mar 10, to be quarantined for ten days. It was while they were in quarantine that they developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

The man and woman are now recovering at home in isolation until 14 days have passed since their symptoms started.

Under an Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act, any person entering Canada by air, sea or land must self-isolate for 14 days whether or not they have symptoms of COVID-19.

"It is expected that there will be more individuals who test positive for COVID-19 within the health unit's district," Dr. Jim Chirico, Medical Officer of Health, said.

"The public plays an important role in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Physical distancing (two meters) will help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," he added.

In its news release, the health unit states "it is important to remember that four out of five people with COVID-19 have no symptoms or mild symptoms. People who are mildly ill should isolate and care for themselves at home. Most will recover in one to two weeks by simply treating the symptoms."