One-hundred vulnerable residents of North Spirit Lake First Nation arrived in Sault Ste Marie Wednesday night.

They were forced to leave northwestern Ontario because wildfires are threatening their homes and community.

One whole wing of the Water Tower Inn in the Sault has been set aside for the evacuees, says Cathy Syrette, president of the Indian Friendship Centre.

The Indian Friendship Centre is providing cultural services to the visitors. Other local organizations playing a part in supporting the evacuees include: Algoma Public Health, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services, Indigenous EarlyOn Centre, Ontario Aboriginal Housing and local social services.

"The mood was very overwhelming, and there's a lot of tiredness within the group," Syrette said of the visitors' arrival Wednesday night.

"We have a lot of elders [who are] 65+, and as well, we have infants and little ones," she said. "They were also wanting to get to the rooms and to get some good rest," she said.

'To help out wherever it's needed'

The Sault is providing the North Spirit Lake evacuees with accommodations, food and support services during their stay in the city.

"We're there just to help out wherever it's needed," Syrette said. Other organizations and businesses have already started emailing and calling to offer further help.

"Sault Ste Marie is just awesome how the organizations and people come together to ensure that our guests are being well taken care of and all their necessities and their needs are met."

As for COVID-19, Syrette says there were zero cases of the virus in North Spirit Lake First Nation, and the evacuees are all wearing face masks and following health and safety protocols while in the Sault.

Five other northwestern Ontario communities have been evacuated due to the forest fire situation. Along with Sault Ste. Marie, evacuees are also being hosted in Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Timmins, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and Cornwall.