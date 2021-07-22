Vulnerable evacuees from North Spirit Lake getting settled in Sault Ste Marie
Around 100 elders and young children evacuated from community due to growing forest fires
One-hundred vulnerable residents of North Spirit Lake First Nation arrived in Sault Ste Marie Wednesday night.
They were forced to leave northwestern Ontario because wildfires are threatening their homes and community.
One whole wing of the Water Tower Inn in the Sault has been set aside for the evacuees, says Cathy Syrette, president of the Indian Friendship Centre.
The Indian Friendship Centre is providing cultural services to the visitors. Other local organizations playing a part in supporting the evacuees include: Algoma Public Health, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services, Indigenous EarlyOn Centre, Ontario Aboriginal Housing and local social services.
"The mood was very overwhelming, and there's a lot of tiredness within the group," Syrette said of the visitors' arrival Wednesday night.
"We have a lot of elders [who are] 65+, and as well, we have infants and little ones," she said. "They were also wanting to get to the rooms and to get some good rest," she said.
'To help out wherever it's needed'
The Sault is providing the North Spirit Lake evacuees with accommodations, food and support services during their stay in the city.
"We're there just to help out wherever it's needed," Syrette said. Other organizations and businesses have already started emailing and calling to offer further help.
"Sault Ste Marie is just awesome how the organizations and people come together to ensure that our guests are being well taken care of and all their necessities and their needs are met."
As for COVID-19, Syrette says there were zero cases of the virus in North Spirit Lake First Nation, and the evacuees are all wearing face masks and following health and safety protocols while in the Sault.
Five other northwestern Ontario communities have been evacuated due to the forest fire situation. Along with Sault Ste. Marie, evacuees are also being hosted in Kapuskasing, Cochrane, Timmins, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and Cornwall.
Thank you to the City staff and community partners who met the evacuees from North Spirit Lake First Nation at <a href="https://twitter.com/SaultAirport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SaultAirport</a> and welcomed them to our community! <a href="https://t.co/wmWXDDB0g0">pic.twitter.com/wmWXDDB0g0</a>—@CitySSM
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?