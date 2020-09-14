The first election to be held in northeastern Ontario during the pandemic saw more voters turnout than during the regular municipal election in 2018.

The Township of the North Shore— which includes the hamlets of Spragge, Algoma Mills and Serpent River—held a byelection to replace the mayor and one councillor who resigned last year.

Because of COVID-19, the vote was over 10 days with ballots being cast online and by telephone.

The Township reports that 383 of the 650 people on the voter's list marked a virtual ballot, compared with 317 who voted by paper ballot in the regular municipal election in 2018.

Some 63 per cent of those voters selected Tony Moor as the North Shore's new mayor. Len Menard was chosen as the new councillor for Ward 2.

Aside from an outdoor meet-the-candidates event and a few election signs, the by-election campaign in the Township of the North Shore has been largely virtually, with all voting online or by phone. (Erik White/CBC)

Moor said because of the pandemic, knocking on doors and meeting voters face-to-face was not the focus of his campaign as it usually is in local elections.

"I have not done much of that. I have to some extent. I am fortunate that I happen to be doing some part-time work at Home Hardware, so I have a lot of people that come to me," says Moor.

"Not a great deal of individual knocking on doors, no. So it's a lot of emails, a lot of make sure you have your mask and you're social distanced."

Two all candidates meetings were held, one over Zoom and another in a public park where candidates and voters took part in a speaking circle with one person having the floor at a time.

Barbara Major, the township's election clerk, said a kiosk to help voters was set up in the municipal office, but very few citizens stopped in during the election period.

"What we've done has been a good process, it's working here. What works in other municipalities, those elected officials will make their own decisions on that."

One of the main issues in the North Shore election was a controversial quarry proposed for the township.

Council approved the re-zoning request last year, but that decision has been appealed to the provincial planning tribunal and the new mayor has said he opposes the project.