A North Bay, Ont. couple is vowing to eat only wild food throughout 2019, calling the endeavour the "Big Wild Year."

Delphanie Colyer and Jeremy St. Onge say they are only eating food they collect themselves, including wild meats, fish and plants, including acorns, seeds, mushrooms, maple syrup and even a few bugs.

"Mostly acorn weevils, maybe some grasshoppers, crickets," Colyer explained.

The idea didn't start as a New Year's resolution. In fact, Colyer says it has taken two years to plan a year of wild eating.

They say the idea came from a conversation with friends about whether it's possible to survive only on a wild diet.

"It took some time to scout out places that have food," she said.

"Then it was just a matter of collecting them, drying them, blanching them."

Colyer says this past year, she got her possession and acquisition licence so she could hunt along with St. Onge. The couple was already in the routine of fishing together.

It's still early in 2019, but so far the couple says the wild food diet is going really well.

"We've been eating a lot of bear meat to start and venison from nearby," St. Onge said.

They have enough to make it through the winter months but both are looking forward to warmer weather.

"When the spring comes, we get fresh food," Colyer said.

Delphanie Colyer and Jeremy St. Onge collected plants, including goldenrod, and preserved them to eat in 2019. (Supplied/Delphanie Colyer)

"But also, we'll collect enough to eat at the time but we'll also have to store things up for the last few months of this year."

For anyone looking to a similar idea, Colyer says it's best to research and plan ahead.

"You need to know what is edible," she said. "You have to get some field guides and know what's in your area."