Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

12 residents at North Bay apartment building test positive for same COVID-19 variant

It's been confirmed that the COVID-19 outbreak at Skyline-Lancelot Apartments involves the variant that emerged from South Africa.

Medical officer of health says discovery is 'concerning due to how contagious this variant is'

CBC News ·
Twelve people connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at Skyline-Lancelot Apartments have tested positive for the variant of concern originating from South Africa. (Eduardo Verdugo/The Associated Press file photo)

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says a dozen people connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Skyline-Lancelot Apartments are positive for the variant originating from South Africa.

As of Feb. 26, the health unit reports 42 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection with the apartment building outbreak.

Three cases are still considered active and two individuals have died.

"It is now clear that we have an outbreak of the COVID-19 VOC (variant of concern) that emerged from South Africa," said Dr. Jim Chirico, medical officer of health in a news release.

"Although it was expected that there were more cases of the VOC originating from South Africa, it is concerning due to how contagious this variant is."

The health unit is saying it is "critical that residents of Lancelot and other multi-unit dwellings continue to follow public health measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants."

More stories from CBC Sudbury

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now