The North Bay-Parry Sound District Health Unit has moved from a stay-at-home, lockdown order to the red zone in the province's COVID-19 framework.

Dr. Jim Chirico, the Medical Officer of Health, said he understands there was frustration around the region staying longer in the lockdown, despite the low case counts of COVID-19, but there were two other factors that went into the decision.

First was the number of cases of highly transmissible Variants of Concerns, as well as the status of neighbouring districts.

"We are not an island," Chirico said. "We really need to make decisions not based on solely what's going on within our boundaries, but what's happening around us as well."

"If we progressed to a green zone while surrounded by red or grey zones, human nature is such that people would travel to a region that coupled with our region."

Pulling 'emergency brake'

Under the provincial framework, an 'emergency brake' could be manoeuvred if a region needs to quickly move into a lockdown grey zone.

Chirico says if there is a change there would be a discussion, first internally and then with Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

"There aren't any hard and fast rules as to when we would use that emergency brake; In principle we would want to apply that brake as early as possible if we thought things were getting out of control ," he said.

Chiroco added there is no one index that would trigger that response, instead the whole picture would be taken into account. As the local medical officer of health, Chirico says he would be the one who would then make a recommendation to the Ontario MOH, if it's needed.

COVID-19 Vaccine plans

As for the vaccine rollout, Andrea McLellan, Director of COVID-19 Immunization Strategy, said they're currently in planning mode.

"We are now focusing on planning vaccine rollout to our highest and very high community priority, health care workers, as well as individuals 80 years of age and older," McLellan said. "Vaccines will begin to be provided to these groups in the next few weeks when available."

Details. McLellan said, will be made available through the health unit's web site, through social media and through mainstream media.