North Bay traffic stop leads to multiple charges
North Bay police say four people have been arrested and charged following a traffic stop on Thursday.
2 men and 2 women arrested and charged
Shortly after 2 pm, police got a call about a person in a vehicle who appeared to be in medical distress.
It's alleged the driver provided a name that wasn't his own. Police say the driver was also impaired by drugs.
A search was done and police found the following items:
- A small bag of a purple hard substance suspected to be Purple Fentanyl.
- A hard clear substance suspected to be Crystal Methamphetamine.
- A quality of hard white pressed pills believed to be Methamphetamine.
- A small quantity of suspected Hydromorphone.
- A small quantity of suspected Suboxone.
- A plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected cocaine.
- $5,010 in Canadian currency.
- A pair of brass knuckles.
- Weigh scales.
The driver, a 28-year-old man was held in police custody.
The passengers, a 22-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, were charged and released.