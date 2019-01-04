North Bay police say four people have been arrested and charged following a traffic stop on Thursday.

Shortly after 2 pm, police got a call about a person in a vehicle who appeared to be in medical distress.

It's alleged the driver provided a name that wasn't his own. Police say the driver was also impaired by drugs.

A search was done and police found the following items:

A small bag of a purple hard substance suspected to be Purple Fentanyl.

A hard clear substance suspected to be Crystal Methamphetamine.

A quality of hard white pressed pills believed to be Methamphetamine.

A small quantity of suspected Hydromorphone.

A small quantity of suspected Suboxone.

A plastic bag containing a small amount of suspected cocaine.

$5,010 in Canadian currency.

A pair of brass knuckles.

Weigh scales.

The driver, a 28-year-old man was held in police custody.

The passengers, a 22-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, were charged and released.