Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 17 in North Bay

North Bay OPP responded to 96 calls for service over the long weekend

North Bay OPP are investigating a head-on collision on Highway 17 Friday evening. Police also responded to several other incidents over the long weekend. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

It was a busy Thanksgiving long weekend for provincial police in North Bay.

The North Bay detachment responded to 96 calls for service over the weekend, including 23 traffic complaints and ten motor vehicle collisions.

Officers also conducted dozens of safety checks on hunters throughout the weekend.

OPP are also investigating a crash that occurred Friday evening on Highway 17, between Gormanville Road and Algonquin Avenue in North Bay.

The incident involved a head-on collision between a passenger car and pickup truck. Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

