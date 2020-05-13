Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 17-year-old teen from North Bay after a fatal crash last September.

On Sept. 1, 2019, police were called to a crash on Highway 63 between a bicycle and a passenger car.

The deceased cyclist was identified as Shelby Dickey, 24, of Grey County.

After investigating, police say the 17-year-old has been charged with careless driving and dangerous operation causing death.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.