OPP lay charges in fatal Highway 63 crash last year
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 17-year-old teen from North Bay after a fatal crash last September.
Crash between a cyclist and passenger car took place Sept. 1, 2019
On Sept. 1, 2019, police were called to a crash on Highway 63 between a bicycle and a passenger car.
The deceased cyclist was identified as Shelby Dickey, 24, of Grey County.
After investigating, police say the 17-year-old has been charged with careless driving and dangerous operation causing death.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
