The show might not go on for North Bay's Summer in the Park music festival after losing $244,586 this year.

City council voted Tuesday to pay the debt, but it also voted to have its community services committee discuss the future of the music festival.

The August long weekend event, which once also featured an air show, has been in financial trouble for years.

Back in 2004, when it was still called the Heritage Festival, North Bay city council came to the rescue with a $222,000 bailout.

Then the 2007 festival was cancelled and eventually went ahead in a scaled back form, after it turned out that headliner Meatloaf was never actually booked to play North Bay.

The future of North Bay's Summer in the Park festival rests with the community services committee, that will then report back to city council. (Erik White/CBC)

Shortly after, it was re-branded as Summer in the Park, meant to a smaller event, but it has struggled financially as well. After a 2014 debt of $45,000, organizers called the next few years "do or die."

Similar discussions will be had at Timmins city hall in the new year, after the Stars and Thunder Music and Fireworks Festival lost $2 million over the past two years.

The 2018 edition of Summer in the Park was departure from past festivals, as the main concerts, including headline DNCE, were moved to North Bay Memorial Gardens arena, while free events continued in Thomson Park.

If the festival does go ahead, visitors to North Bay might be paying a little extra for their hotel room.

City council also voted in a 4 per cent accommodation tax Tuesday night, expected to raise between $600,000 and $800,000 for tourism marketing.

Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie already have such a tax and it is being considered by Timmins as well.