For years, North Bay's Phil McCoy came home from work, heated something up in the microwave with "too much butter and salt," ate standing up before going to sit a computer to continue his job as a truck dispatcher.

But about five years ago when he did that, he realized something was wrong.

"My left side felt numb," he said. "It was very much like being asleep, that tingling sort of numbness."

He says he tried to shake it off but couldn't and then noticed his face was numb as well. Finally, he admitted to himself he might have a problem.

"It's unfortunate for me that virtually everything I know about strokes, I learned in the most difficult way possible," he said. "I certainly wasn't as closely related to it as I am now."

McCoy was having a stroke and is still recovering today. He's now working to share his story with others on the importance of reducing stress and looking after yourself.

He says his left side is still affected and sometimes small tasks can be a challenge. He says re-learning basic skills was a challenge.

"Learning to walk is a very difficult thing to undergo," he said. "I am to the point where I can walk with a cane, not for long distances, but I can."

Knowing the symptoms

McCoy says he's working to step up and help others recognize the signs of a stroke.

"It's all about making the most of it," he said. "Being grateful for something everyday, celebrating your accomplishments and sometimes those are opening the toothpaste tube or standing at the mirror and shaving your own face."

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, a stroke is a medical emergency which needs immediate attention.

The foundation uses the acronym FACT to remind people of the symptoms:

F: Face: Is your face drooping?

A: Arms: Can you raise both of them?

S: Speech: Is it slurred or jumbled?

T: Time: Call 911 right away.

According to the foundation, more than 62,000 strokes occur each year in Canada.